Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement Making MLB Playoff History for Blue Jays

Only three MLB clubs have had two players with 17+ hits through the team’s first 10 postseason games in one year:

- 1979 Pirates: Willie Stargell 17, Phil Garner 17

- 1993 Blue Jays: Devon White 19, Paul Molitor 17

- 2025 @BlueJays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 18, Ernie Clement 17. pic.twitter.com/cNZiCnul8C