Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement Making MLB Playoff History for Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been receiving incredible production from their lineup throughout the postseason. They got past the New York Yankees in the ALDS with some high-scoring performances and have done the same to the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS.
As a whole, the team has reached statistical plateaus rarely achieved in the postseason. The Blue Jays have been getting the job done with some loud performances offensively, recording an eye-popping number of extra base hits.
That has them on the verge of advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1993. They will be playing Game 7 against the Mariners on Monday night, with the victor moving on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If Toronto is going to advance and bring home a championship, they need their dynamic offense to continue producing at an impressive level. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing his part and has been joined by an unlikely source of offensive output to create a dynamic duo.
Vladimir Guerrero, Ernie Clement making MLB playoff history
Ernie Clement isn’t hammering majestic home runs like his slugging teammate, but he is performing at an incredibly high level himself. He has 17 hits thus far this postseason, while Guerrero has 18.
That puts them in an incredibly rare group for postseason production. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, they are only the third duo to record 17+ hits through the first 10 games of a postseason in a single year.
The first tandem to accomplish the feat was Willie Stargell and Phil Garner, who had 17 apiece in 1979 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Blue Jays teammates Devon White with 19 and Paul Molitor with 17 did it in 1993.
Clement has been excellent, stepping up with some of his teammates performing inconsistently and Bo Bichette sidelined. He has a .447/.463/.658 slash line with one home run, three doubles and one triple. Seven RBI have been recorded with 10 runs being scored.
With only two strikeouts in 41 plate appearances, Clement has embodied the approach manager John Schneider has instilled in the group. Guerrero has, too, with only two strikeouts in 47 plate appearances with six walks.
He has a .462/.532/1.000 slash line with three home runs and six doubles. With 12 RBI and 11 runs scored, he has been the most productive player at the plate this postseason. Whenever Toronto has needed him to step up, he has come through.
If Clement and Guerrero can keep up that production, the Blue Jays have a great shot at getting past Seattle and giving the Dodgers a real series for the title.