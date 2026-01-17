Bo Bichette's Departure Places Focus on Blue Jays' Breakout Playoff Star

It was a rough 24 hours for fans of the Toronto Blue Jays. First they lost coveted free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker to their World Series vanquishers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then had to bid farewell to outgoing star shortstop Bo Bichette, who agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a reported three-year, $126 million contract.

After Blue Jays fans once dreamed of capping off an aggressive offseason by landing both Tucker and Bichette, now they must face the reality of a future that doesn't include either one.

Yet, as Michael Brauner of OnSI recently pointed out, all is not lost for Toronto. They remain the team to beat in the American League after following up their 2025 AL pennant with an aggressive winter that brought in Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Cody Ponce and Taylor Rogers, while also bringing back Shane Bieber.

Furthermore, the Blue Jays continue to boast a potent, deep lineup and, potentially, an improved defense in the absence of Bichette. They also have a ready-made replacement for the homegrown two-time All-Star.

Ernie Clement Poised to Fill Bichette's Shoes

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement and shortstop Bo Bichette | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Goodbye Bichette, hello Ernie Clement. While he's no stranger to Toronto (he's set to enter his fourth season with the club), the 29-year-old now becomes a middle infield fixture. Yes, he will probably end up locked in at second base while Andres Gimenez shifts back to shortstop, but the transition from Bichette to Clement seems clear.

Clement may not be the offensive force that Bichette is, but he can hold his own. He hit .277 over a career-high 545 at-bats in the regular season, then reached historic heights in the playoffs by hitting .411 and recording the most hits (30) in a single postseason in MLB history. What he lacks in power (he hit just nine home runs last season) can potentially be offset by the arrival of Okamoto.

Defensively, Clement represents a clear upgrade. The Rochester, NY native and soon-to-be Team USA World Baseball Classic representative led all of baseball in 2025 with 22 defensive runs saved. He is equally adept at playing shortstop and third base, offering some valuable positional versatility.

Who knows, maybe the Blue Jays aren't done and could look to add talent from a free agent pool that still includes the likes of Cody Bellinger, Eugenio Suarez and Luis Arraez. However, with Bichette gone and Toronto's front office remaining mindful of not disrupting the team's exceptional clubhouse chemistry, it's hard to foresee any scenario that doesn't include Clement playing a pivotal role in 2026.

Bichette's departure is a painful loss, to be clear. No team can lose a 27-year-old everyday player who hits for average (.311) and power (18 home runs, 94 RBI) without facing some kind of setback. Fortunately, the Blue Jays have the talent and depth to move forward, and Clement is a big part of that. He may not be the better player, but you'd certainly rather have him at $4.6 million than Bichette at $42 million.

