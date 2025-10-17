Offensive Production Has Reached Historic Levels for Blue Jays in Postseason
Coming into the MLB playoffs, there was some concern about how the Toronto Blue Jays' offense would look. The availability of their star shortstop, Bo Bichette, left a major void in the lineup.
Injured on Sept. 6 in a game against the New York Yankees, Bichette has been working tirelessly to get back into the lineup. At the time, the knee injury wasn't thought to be season-ending, but he has not yet been able to get back on the field.
The Blue Jays are down 2-1 in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, but they are certainly holding out hope that they can not only advance to the World Series but also have Bichette back in the lineup should they continue playing.
Adding a player of his caliber back into the mix would certainly be a boost for the offense. He finished second in the American League with 181 hits and 41 doubles despite not playing the final 3+ weeks of the regular season. Only Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals had more with 184 and 44.
Blue Jays Offense Has Produced at Historic Rate in Playoffs
Alas, Bichette’s absence hasn’t set Toronto back at all. Instead, they have thrived this postseason, putting forth a historic amount of production at the plate.
Through their first seven playoff games this year, the Blue Jays have scored 51 runs and hit 15 home runs. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, there has been only one other team in MLB history to reach those plateaus through seven postseason games: the 2021 Boston Red Sox.
That team lost in the ALCS to the Houston Astros in six games. They were led by Kike Hernandez, Rafael Devers, Kyle Schwarber, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, who all hit at least three home runs with six RBI in the playoffs.
Through seven games, this year’s Toronto squad already has four players with multiple home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has been the most productive hitter in this year’s playoffs, has four home runs and 10 RBI to pace the team.
Seven different players have already recorded at least four RBI in the playoffs, and 10 have knocked in at least one run. That kind of production from up and down the entire roster is what makes the Blue Jays so dangerous.
They have tough at-bats every time they step into the box. Opposing pitchers have to work hard because of how difficult they are to strike out and their willingness to fight off tough pitches over and over again.
With 17 doubles to go along with their 15 home runs, Toronto is looking to slug its way into the World Series. Accomplishing this without Bichette isn’t something many people thought possible, but his teammates have stepped up big time to fill the void in the lineup.