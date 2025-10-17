Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Blue Jays History in ALCS Game 4 Win
The Toronto Blue Jays needed their offense to wake up if they were to make this American League Championship Series competitive. Returning to Seattle would be a tall task, but John Schneider's team delivered.
In game four, the Blue Jays roared to a 8-2 win. Backed by a retro performance from Max Scherzer, the offense supplied the power to even up the series. Scherzer turned back the clock, turning in 5.2 innings, giving up two runs with five strikeouts.
It was a fun performance to watch from the 41-year-old, utilizing his secondary pitches to get the Mariners hitters off balance.
As Toronto built a lead in the early innings, they put the game away in the seventh and eighth inning. Seattle made it a three-run game in the sixth inning, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had other plans.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Blue Jays History
On a 1-1 pitch from Eduard Bazardo, Guerrero connected on an outside sinker and lifted it 359 feet over the right field wall. The solo shot made it 6-2 Blue Jays and as he circled the bases, he silenced the Seattle fan base in T-Mobile Park.
The home run put him into the postseason history books. According to Sarah Langs on X, Guerrero's 5 homers breaks a tie with 2015 Jose Bautista for the most in a single postseason in Blue Jays history.
Bautista is a Toronto legend and was a staple in their 2015 playoff run, but now Guerrero stands alone. He has been the catalyst for this Blue Jays offense in October. The right-handed slugger was tremendous in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, hitting 9-17 with three long balls.
I outlined a couple days ago that after the slow start to the ALCS, he needed to step up if Toronto was going to have a chance to win this series.
What makes Guerrero so special is his ability to hit the ball to all fields. He took an outside pitch and poked it over the right field wall. If he tries to pull that sinker, it's a routine out.
Fox Sports' Derek Jeter said it best. "He's not a home run hitter. He's a great hitter who hits a lot of home runs. He's not up there swinging like it's 3-0 every time at the plate. He puts the ball in play, and as a result of that, he's strong and powerful and has a great swing..."
We're watching a special postseason run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Some players elevate their game to the next level in October, and Guerrero has an opportunity to power his team to the World Series and become a Toronto legend.