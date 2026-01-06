Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder to Eight-Year, $288 Million Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a very strong offseason so far, but there is still some work to be done. Recently, the franchise was predicted to make another major splash.

Coming into the offseason, the Blue Jays clearly had a mission to improve and build off the momentum that they started in 2025. This was a team that exceeded expectations and went on to win the American League pennant.

Now, the franchise is focused on getting back to the World Series and becoming champions. So far, Toronto has been one of the most active teams in free agency, improving its roster quite a bit.

However, despite making improvements, there is still a void left behind with Bo Bichette being a free agent. The All-Star slugger provided a lot of offensive firepower to the team, and either bringing him back or replacing that production is needed.

While Bichette has had a great career with the Blue Jays, the argument could be made that another free agent might be a better fit and help get the team over the hump.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Blue Jays would sign star outfielder Kyle Tucker to an eight-year, $288 million contract.

Tucker Would Complete Fantastic Offseason

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Even though Bichette is a homegrown talent and has had a ton of success with the team, getting Tucker would arguably be the better move for the Blue Jays on multiple levels. As the top prize in free agency, Tucker still being on the board is a bit surprising, but Toronto isn’t the only contender that is interested in his services.

While the Blue Jays being predicted to sign him isn’t overly shocking, the contract amount is. For quite some time, it was expected that Tucker could land in the $350-400 million range. Getting him for less than $300 million over eight years feels like a strong deal for a player of that caliber.

Tucker is capable of being an MVP candidate with his strong all-around game. Pairing him long-term with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would provide the Blue Jays with one of the best one-two punches in baseball.

If this prediction ends up becoming true, Toronto will have completed a tremendous offseason and positioned themselves really well for 2026. Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the three-peat, the Blue Jays might be the team to beat if they are able to sign Tucker.

