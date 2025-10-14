Blue Jays Biggest Strength Could Mark Historical Comeback in ALCS
The Toronto Blue Jays have found themselves in an uncomfortable spot in the American League Championship Series. After a brutal beatdown on their home field, the Blue Jays are down 2-0 as the series heads to Seattle.
However, this is not unfamiliar territory for Toronto. In fact, the Blue Jays have felt comfortable when their backs have been against the wall.
Defying the Odds Has Been the Blue Jays Biggest Strength
Toronto was picked to be a bottom-feeder in the AL East. There were zero expectations for this team to win the division, let alone march all the way to the ALCS. They've made countless comebacks all through the regular season.
However, the Seattle Mariners have found every way to diminish the light in Toronto's clubhouse so far. After a leadoff homer from George Springer in game one, Seattle has dominated the series. Following a great outing from Bryce Miller, the Mariners strung together enough clutch hits to deliver the victory.
Even when Logan Gilbert didn't have his best stuff in game two, the offense throttled the Blue Jays' pitching and erupted for 10 runs on 10 hits. Seattle has given Toronto nothing to build on.
But that's where the beauty of baseball kicks in. Some of the greatest stories in this game stem from nothing. The most successful stories start from a deficit or when the odds are stacked against you. The Blue Jays have been tested all season long, so what's one more test to put your names in the history books?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has to Show Up
In the ALDS, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was on an absolute tear. He hit 9-17 with three homers and a .529 batting average. He was a cheat code that could not be slowed down. Now, he's found himself in a 0-7 skid against Seattle.
He worked lengthy at-bats in game two, including a walk, so hopefully it's a sign that the breakthrough is coming. If Toronto is going to have any chance of coming back, its superstar has to deliver.
The entire offense has to wake up. They've found success in the early innings but have been stymied as the game goes on. The Blue Jays have recorded one hit after the first two innings in both losses.
Can Shane Bieber Deliver a Series Defining Performance?
The Blue Jays acquired Shane Bieber at the trade deadline for moments like these. All eyes turn to the former Cleveland Guardian to quiet these Mariners hitters and give his team an opportunity to win.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Bieber said, "I love it. It's cool. It's something to embrace. Ultimately, not many people get the opportunity to pitch in the playoffs, in the ALCS, in what's going to be a great environment in Seattle. So I'm excited for it."
Toronto will have their hands full when they enter a loud T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Their fans are hungry for a trip to the World Series, and the Blue Jays have to silence them early.
It's a tall mountain to climb, but can the Blue Jays overcome one more obstacle? We'll have our answer when game three starts on Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1.