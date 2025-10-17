Blue Jays Offense Remains Hot to Defeat Mariners in Game 4 of ALCS
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners are in a outright battle for the American League pennant. After the first two games at Rogers Centre it looked like this series was going to be a blowout.
The Mariners put the beat down on the Blue Jays, especially in Game 2. Toronto went to Seattle with a massive chip on its shoulder. Game 3 wasn't an elimination game, but the ballclub needed a win and win they did. They took down the Mariners 13-4 with five homers on 18 hits.
Game four was also not an elimination game, but it was still a game the Blue Jays to even the series. They took game four, 8-2, to ensure that the series will be finished in Toronto.
Pivotal Moments in Game Four
The Mariners struck first and after the home run derby that went on Wednesday night it seems fitting that they struck first with a bomb. It was Josh Naylor in the bottom of the second inning who hit a near 400 foot homer off of a Max Scherzer changeup.
Andrés Giménez did it again for the Jays in the following inning. For the second game in a row he hit a two-run homer in the third inning to get Toronto on the board. The hits kept coming and with the bases loaded and a walk from Daulton Varsho, giving the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead at the end of the inning.
The fourth inning was highlighted by a George Springer double and a wild pitch to give the Jays two more runs. The Jays never looked back.
Toronto's starting pitcher, Max Scherzer, lasted almost six innings in their win. He could have finished the sixth, but manager John Schneider decided his night was done with a runner on first and a pair of outs. By the end of Scherzer's night he finished with five strikeouts, a pair of runs, and four walks.
Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came through in back-to-back games with a pair of bombs. He put more distance between the Jays and the Mariners on the scoreboard with a 360 foot home run on a 96 mph sinker thrown by the Mariners' Eduard Bazardo.
The series is officially tied and this guarantees that it will be finished in Toronto at Rogers Centre. Game 5 is set to take place Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle at 6:08 p.m. ET.