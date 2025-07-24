Blue Jays Score Two Runs on Slow Hit Ball Fielded by Yankees Pitcher
The first place Toronto Blue Jays hosted the second place New York Yankees this week with the teams splitting the first two games. The Yankees loss on Monday put manager Aaron Boone in a sour mood for a podcast appearance, but the team bounced back with a 9th inning victory on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the teams were tied 2-2 in the 5th inning when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ground ball that was fielded off two soft bounces by Max Fried. With one out and runners on second and third, Fried threw home, but the ball was not handled cleanly by catcher J.C. Escarra.
Two runs ended up scoring on the play when the ball was barely hit 30 feet.
Even worse, the Blue Jays' social media team had a definite attitude when they posted the highlight.
This continues a particularly rude tone set by the folks running the Blue Jays official X account on Tuesday when they posted an Anthony Volpe throwing error with the caption, "You knew this was coming, right?" The Yankees ended up winning the game, but the point was made.