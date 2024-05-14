Cardinals' John Mozeliak's Future Reportedly Uncertain; Next Two Months Crucial
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be walking in the same direction as they were this time last year -- last place in the National League Central and gearing to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak fulfilled his promise this past winter of retooling the rotation -- which was St. Louis' Achilles heel last season. Still, unfortunately, those additions haven't been enough to get St. Louis back to the top of their division.
It's unusual to see a decorated organization like the Cardinals perform poorly in back-to-back seasons. If things don't turn around quickly, Mozeliak might be looking for a new job soon.
"There's a lot of pressure on Mozeliak right now," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory on Tuesday when discussing what might happen if the Cardinals go into a rebuild. "There's a lot of pressure on that organization (Cardinals) in general, including on Oli Marmol as the manager."
Mozeliak is signed through 2025 but Marmol signed an extension earlier in the year. Whether the duo makes it through their contracts remains in jeopardy.
"There are a ton of questions with this team and when you ask about the future of Mozeliak, we have to see how these next two months play out," Rosenthal went on to say.
Mozeliak's strategy to add veteran hurlers and build around All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado has not been successful as the lineup currently has the second least amount of runs scored in the league.
The rejuvenated pitching staff has held its own so far but Mozeliak's disregard to add to the Cardinals' No. 19 ranked offense in runs scored last season has led to the Cardinals struggling to climb out of last place in the NL Central in 2024.
It's safe to say that if the struggling St. Louis offense can't figure it out soon before the trade deadline, the organization might have to engage in a fire sale and begin rebuilding with its young core of talent.
If a rebuild happens, will the Cardinals bother keeping Mozeliak, who is largely to blame for the club's disappointing predicament?
More MLB: Cardinals Gold Glover ‘Should Be Available’ On Trade Block This Summer