Cardinals All-Star 'Would Bring A Haul' If Traded; Mets, Yankees & Cubs Seen As Fits

St. Louis has a long line of potential suitors for the fan favorite

Nate Hagerty

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals could make significant strides in their rebuilding journey this summer by selling before the July 31 trade deadline.

With impending free agents Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, Phil Maton and possibly Miles Mikolas -- if he waives his full no-trade clause -- potentially having worthy trade value, the Cardinals could land a decent haul of top prospects by dealing the veteran hurlers over the next eight days.

Trading all four aforementioned pitchers before the deadline could be tough but as long as the Cardinals find a new home for one of their rental relievers, they should make out well this summer.

"Big-time Cardinals closer (Helsley) is a free agent and would bring a haul … if they sell," New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman wrote Monday when outlining their list of potential trade targets for this summer's deadline and where they might land. "A righty who excels at defusing lefty power – four homers in 231 lefty at-bats the last three years. Negative trend: strikeout rates since 2022: 39.3, 35.6, 29.7, 24.8 (through the 2025 All-Star break). Fits: (New York) Mets, (New York) Yankees, (Chicago) Cubs, (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Philadelphia) Phillies, (Toronto Blue) Jays, (Detroit) Tigers, (Arizona) D’Backs."

Helsley hasn't pitched as well this season as he did during his 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award campaign but remains a solid high-leverage reliever who top contenders should covet before the trade deadline.

For instance, the Dodgers might consider landing Helsley before July 31 a priority, which could benefit the Cardinals if they can trade the two-time All-Star for a haul of top prospects from LA's robust farm system.

It'll be upsetting if the homegrown fireballer is dealt this summer, especially given that he wants to remain with St. Louis. Sadly, he is the Cardinals' top trade chip, so if they decide to sell, he'll likely be first to go.

Nate Hagerty joined "Inside The Cardinals" as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. 

