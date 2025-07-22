Trade Interest In Cardinals Roster 'Picked Up Rapidly' After Past Weekend
The St. Louis Cardinals could be a much different team after the July 31 trade deadline, depending on whether the front office decides to buy or sell.
Considering that the Cardinals have several high-quality impending free agents, such as closing pitcher Ryan Helsley and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, the club's front office should have no issues selling if that's the direction it chooses.
St. Louis still has nine games left to play before the deadline but after being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the second half of the 2025 season this past weekend, the Cardinals are being pushed to sell by numerous franchises.
"'We’re being much more open-minded to where we were pre-All-Star break,'" Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak stated following Sunday's 3-5 loss to the Diamondbacks, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo late Monday night. "The Cardinals are listening on a variety of pitchers, including starter Erick Fedde and relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton. Inquiring calls picked up rapidly after Sunday’s game, Mozeliak admitted. 'I think people realized it was a tough weekend for us,' Mozeliak said."
Following Monday night's much-needed 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies, the Cardinals sit 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and 3 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot.
"Should the Cardinals elect to sell, they will likely focus on players on expiring deals, Mozeliak reiterated," Woo continued. "However, with multiple teams in need of improvement at third base, if a potential trade scenario for Nolan Arenado arises, Mozeliak said he would discuss it with Arenado (who has a full no-trade clause)."
Fedde, Helsley, Matz and Maton will become free agents after this season ends, so they'll likely be first to be traded if Mozeliak decides to sell. All four veteran hurlers have pitched well enough or won't cost much in return -- Fedde, in particular -- allowing the rebuilding Cardinals to clear space in the pitching staff for youngsters, such as Michael McGreevy.
However, finding a suitor for Arenado might not be feasible unless the New York Yankees fail to land their ideal trade target for third base. The 10-time Gold Glove defender would likely agree to be dealt to the Bronx Bombers but convincing them to complete the move is more complicated.
