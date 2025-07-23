Executing Cardinals Blockbuster Trade 'Could Be A Priority' For Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't yet declared their trade deadline plans but they have an asset who the Los Angeles Dodgers might be eager to trade for.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made his first significant move of the 2025 trade deadline by designating eight-year veteran Erick Fedde for assignment on Wednesday after the 32-year-old's disappointing performance this season.
With the Cardinals slowly falling out of playoff contention, Mozeliak has eight days remaining to decide whether to buy, sell or do a bit of both before the July 31 trade deadline. If St. Louis continues to fall in the postseason standings, a blockbuster with the Dodgers could be imminent.
"Tanner Scott’s forearm injury has the Dodgers even more focused on bullpen additions than they were before, with a late-inning option needed more now than ever," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported early morning on Wednesday. "The Dodgers have four other relievers on the injured list (Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips), and while Treinen should be back soon, Kopech isn’t eligible to return until late August, Graterol is likely out until September and Phillips is done for the season. Kirby Yates has been inconsistent but should slot into the closer’s role for now, so adding a trusted veteran -- Ryan Helsley, perhaps? -- could be a priority."
Helsley has logged a 3-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 37-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.41 WHIP in 34 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
Although Helsley would prefer to remain with the Cardinals, he's an impending free agent whose market value could be too high for St. Louis to match this upcoming offseason.
Instead of hoping to re-sign Helsley over the offseason, it might be in the rebuilding Cardinals' best interest to move the two-time All-Star before this summer's trade deadline.
Given that the Dodgers have one of Major League Baseball's top farm systems and are the most aggressive-spending franchise, trading Helsley to LA, who has been mentioned on several different occasions as a potential landing spot for the St. Louis flamethrower, could generate a substantial return for the Cardinals.
More MLB: Cardinals' John Mozeliak Does 'Not Expect' To Trade These 3 Veterans