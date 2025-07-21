Cardinals Advised To 'See What They Can Get' In Trade For Fan Favorite, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals could become sellers before the July 31 trade deadline after losing three consecutive games to open their second half of the 2025 season over the weekend.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals were swept in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2025 All-Star Game break -- falling to 8 1/2 games behind first place in the National League Central and 3 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot.
With St. Louis rebuilding, it might be in the franchise's best interest to move on from perhaps its most valuable trade chip this summer.
"Trade closer Ryan Helsley," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Monday afternoon as he suggested three moves the Cardinals should make before this year's trade deadline. "The Cardinals' closer and two-time All-Star is in his walk year. Had Helsley enjoyed a campaign like 2024, when he finished ninth in the Cy Young vote and won the Trevor Hoffman Award, then things might be different. The Cardinals could keep him in the fold in the name of contention and then ponder a qualifying offer going into the offseason. Instead, Helsley has had something of a down campaign by his standards, and a qualifying offer is too much of a risk for the Cardinals. That means no compensatory draft pick when he (presumably) signs elsewhere this coming offseason."
Helsley has logged a 3-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 37-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.41 WHIP in 34 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.
"As such, the Cardinals should see what they can get for him on the trade market," Perry continued. "High-leverage relievers are always in demand, and Helsley, while his command hasn't been at peak this season, has still got the sizzling fastball (it's averaging 99.2 mph), and the slider remains a putaway weapon. Interested parties may also intuit that Helsley's a small adjustment from finding his vintage form. He'll be easily movable, and the Cardinals should take advantage of the opportunity."
Determining Helsley's future is likely the most vital decision Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak must make before his final trade deadline at the helm this summer.
Given that Mozeliak should've entertained dealing Helsley this past offseason but now has the opportunity to do so before the trade deadline while generating a solid return for the organization's future, it makes sense for the Cardinals to move the 31-year-old before it's too late.
