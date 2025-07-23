Cardinals' John Mozeliak Does 'Not Expect' To Trade These 3 Veterans
The St. Louis Cardinals could part ways with several players before the July 31 trade deadline as they look to stay alive in the postseason standings.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is in his final season at the helm and must find a way to successfully invest in the organization's future. Whether he decides to buy, sell or do a bit of both before the deadline is unknown.
However, there are three St. Louis veterans who likely won't be dealt before this summer's trade deadline, according to a recent statement made by Mozeliak.
"Mozeliak said he planned to talk with Nolan Arenado in the coming days about what his wishes are at the deadline and if he would like the team to explore trades," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Tuesday night. "Arenado has a no-trade clause that he has already exercised in the past year to block a trade to Houston (Astros). (Willson) Contreras, along with starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas, also have no-trade clauses. Mozeliak said he would talk to the others as well but did not expect any change in their preferences to stay with the Cardinals, though 'it’s worth a conversation.'"
Mikolas is the only Cardinals player with a full no-trade clause on an expiring contract who Mozeliak believes could reject the chance to be dealt before this summer's trade deadline
Contreras, Arenado and Gray are positioned to return with St. Louis in 2026 but given that the Cardinals are rebuilding, the front office would likely prefer to eliminate some of their salaries from the payroll via trade.
However, Contreras and Gray have expressed zero interest in leaving St. Louis. Arenado is open to being moved but he will only waive his full no-trade clause if Mozeliak can find a landing spot he approves of, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees.
It's unlikely Arenado will be traded due to his contract restrictions and his recent offensive regression. Luckily, the Cardinals have three ideal trade chips, whose approval is not required if Mozeliak decides to sell before the deadline.
More MLB: BREAKING: Cardinals DFA Veteran Hurler In First Big Move Of Trade Deadline