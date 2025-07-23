Cardinals' Oli Marmol Holds Nothing Back With Erick Fedde DFA Comments
The St. Louis Cardinals made their first significant move of the 2025 trade deadline on Wednesday by designating right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde for assignment.
Unfortunately, Fedde struggled this season pitching for the Cardinals. Despite having a career year with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis in 2024, the eight-year veteran became a liability in the rotation and needed to be moved on from.
With the regressing 32-year-old no longer in the Cardinals' rotation, rising-star Michael McGreevy will finally have his chance to prove himself as a big-league starting pitcher, which St. Louis manager Oli Marmol seemed thrilled to discuss as he addressed Wednesday's decision to DFA Fedde.
"'He understood it,'" Marmol stated as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton on Wednesday. "'He was a pro about it,' said Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, who met with Fedde at the team hotel on Wednesday morning. 'He understood that we gave him several starts to try to correct and get on the other side of it. Unfortunately, it wasn't translating into games. He was working hard at it, but he also understood where we are as an [organization], and that it opens up a spot for one of the young guys [Michael McGreevy] that's going to contribute moving forward.'"
McGreevy has posted an 8-3 record with a 3.72 ERA, 78-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .271 batting average against and a 1.24 WHIP in 75 innings pitched for Triple-A Memphis this season.
"'It gives us a real shot,' Marmol said of the change from Fedde to McGreevy," as Denton continued transcribing. "'It’s an upgrade, and the timing of it is good. Being able to come here and win Game 1 when [McGreevy] gives you seven [innings] is a big deal. Inserting that every fifth day is exciting.'" Marmol finished by saying, "'He’s done a nice job and he’s handled every assignment, and some of them have been pretty tough -- from [facing the (Los Angeles) Dodgers] to [facing the (Chicago) Cubs] to Coors Field,' Marmol said. 'He’s done a really nice job of responding to every opportunity. Now, it will be good to get him into a rhythm where we’ll get to see him every fifth day and make some strides.'"
Clearing a spot in the rotation by removing Fedde from the roster was a necessary move. Just as Marmol put it -- promoting McGreevy is "an upgrade" and arguably a decision the Cardinals should've made before the season began.
More MLB: Executing Cardinals Blockbuster Trade 'Could Be A Priority' For Dodgers