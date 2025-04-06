Cardinals Exciting Prospect Getting Shot Thanks To Doubleheader
The St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Boston Red Sox for a doubleheader on Sunday at Fenway Park.
St. Louis' clash against Boston was rained out on Saturday leading to the doubleheader, With two games on the docket, each team is allowed to bring up a player and expand their rosters to 27 players. For the Cardinals, it was announced that they would be bringing up hurler Gordon Graceffo, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"The Cardinals recalled RHP Gordon Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis to be their 27th player on the roster for Sunday’s doubleheader," Denton said. "Graceffo, 25, hasn’t pitched since March 30 when he allowed four hits and four earned runs over 2 1/3 innings of work against Louisville."
Graceffo was the Cardinals' No. 9 prospect last year. He's currently ranked as the team's No. 16 prospect. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Villanova University.
He made his big league debut last year and appeared in two games. Graceffo allowed four earned runs across 7 2/3 innings pitched to go along with six strikeouts. He had a 4.85 ERA last year across 27 total appearances in the minors including 26 starts.
Graceffo is one of the team's most exciting pitching prospects right now. It's unclear if he will get into the action on Sunday, but he at least will be with the big league team.
