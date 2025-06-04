Ex-Cardinal Could Be In For Surprising Trade Deadline Twist
Ever since the offseason, it has seemed like a near-guarantee that the Miami Marlins were going to trade former starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara this season.
Alcántara is a former Cy Young Award winner on a team that needs to rebuild and add more young talent to the organization. While this is the case, he has had a rough season so far and it sounds like it may not be a guarantee that he will be moved any longer.
ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column highlighting players who could be moved from each team and mentioned Alcántara for Miami, but also noted that because of his struggles, the Marlins could look to move him next year instead.
"Miami Marlins," Passan said. "Objective: Get as much young talent as possible. Best player available: Right-handed starter Sandy Alcántara What to know: Alcántara was supposed to be the prize of this deadline, and seeing as even after Tommy John surgery he's still capable of consistently ripping upper-90s fastballs and complementing them with a changeup, curveball and slider, teams believe they can fix the issues that have led to his ERA ballooning to 8.47. But because Alcántara's return has gone so far sideways (thanks to a walk rate nearly twice his career mark and a strikeout rate near its lowest), the Marlins could bet on him rebuilding his value and move him next season instead."
Alcántara is familiar to St. Louis Cardinals fans as he began his career with the organization. St. Louis traded him to Miami and he surely will be moved again, but it's a matter of when.
