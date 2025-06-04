Cardinals Quietly Signed Ex-Yankees Hurler, World Series Champion
The St. Louis Cardinals made a quiet move on Tuesday afternoon.
St. Louis has been one of the better teams in the National League over the last month or so, and made a low-key move by signing former Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees hurler Tyler Matzek, as shared by the team.
"We have signed LHP Tyler Matzek to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "Matzek, 34, owns a career 3.73 ERA across seven Major League seasons and won a World Series championship with Atlanta in 2021. He appeared in 7 games with the Yankees earlier this year."
Matzek has appeared in seven games so far this season at the big league level with the Yankees. Over that span, he logged a 4.26 ERA and a 7-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His best season came in 2021 as a member of the Braves. That season, he logged a 2.57 ERA and 77-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 innings pitched. He also won a World Series that year as a member of the Braves.
The lefty is an interesting guy to bring to town. He's a former first-round pick and has had success at the big league level in his seven-year career, although he hasn't done much this year.
The Cardinals have found a way to have success in 2025, despite a loss on Tuesday, and adding Matzek to the organization should help depth-wise.
