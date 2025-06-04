Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Quietly Signed Ex-Yankees Hurler, World Series Champion

The Cardinals made a move...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees baseball hats and gloves in the dugout out in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals made a quiet move on Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis has been one of the better teams in the National League over the last month or so, and made a low-key move by signing former Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, and New York Yankees hurler Tyler Matzek, as shared by the team.

"We have signed LHP Tyler Matzek to a minor league contract and assigned him to Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "Matzek, 34, owns a career 3.73 ERA across seven Major League seasons and won a World Series championship with Atlanta in 2021. He appeared in 7 games with the Yankees earlier this year."

Matzek has appeared in seven games so far this season at the big league level with the Yankees. Over that span, he logged a 4.26 ERA and a 7-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His best season came in 2021 as a member of the Braves. That season, he logged a 2.57 ERA and 77-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 63 innings pitched. He also won a World Series that year as a member of the Braves.

The lefty is an interesting guy to bring to town. He's a former first-round pick and has had success at the big league level in his seven-year career, although he hasn't done much this year.

The Cardinals have found a way to have success in 2025, despite a loss on Tuesday, and adding Matzek to the organization should help depth-wise.

More MLB: Cardinals Have Shot At 'Deadline Splash' On 2 Conditions

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News