Cardinals Should Pursue Reunion With Fiery Veteran Outfielder

It may be a tough year for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2026. Several star players are gone, and more could be on the way out as a result of their rebuild.

The goal is to accumulate as much young talent as possible for the future, and that includes St. Louis making some sacrifices in the short term. But that also shouldn’t stop them from making a few additions here and there.

A right-handed hitting outfielder could help them out. For that, they could easily turn to a player that has had two stints in St. Louis and is known for having a fiery personality: Tommy Pham.

Why A Reunion Makes Sense

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Pham made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2014 and was in St. Louis until 2018, when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He came back to St. Louis at the trade deadline in 2024, only to be sent to the Kansas City Royals after St. Louis fell out of contention.

The 37-year-old spent 2025 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, hitting just .245 with 10 home runs but posting a .700 OPS. He obviously wouldn’t be an everyday player for St. Louis, but he’s a right-handed bat that can play all three outfield positions.

If Jordan Walker gets off to a slow start in 2026, the Cardinals could easily insert Pham in right field. They can also have him play left field while Lars Nootbaar recovers from his heel surgeries.

He brings a little pop from the right side of the plate as well and could be exactly what the Cardinals are looking for as far as affordable right-handed bats.

His fire and passion could help him be a strong veteran leader for the young Cardinals in 2026, and if they are out of contention at the trade deadline, they could ship him off to a team looking to make a run to the postseason.

Pham wouldn’t exactly sell more tickets for the Cardinals, but he is somebody that could fit their plans for the 2026 season and their rebuild as a short-term addition.

It will be interesting to see what the Cardinals decide to do and if Pham ultimately is somebody Chaim Bloom has on his radar this offseason.

