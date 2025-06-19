Chicago Cubs Predicted to Buy Clear Need Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have been playing some excellent baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season and it is starting to be reflected in the standings.
Their lead in the National League Central is starting to grow, currently holding a 6.5 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers entering play on June 18.
A major reason for that gap being built is their incredible offense
The Cubs are averaging 5.34 runs per game, which is the second most in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers with 5.58.
They are near the top of virtually every offensive category, using an impressive combination of bat-to-ball skills, power and speed to overwhelm their opponents on a nightly basis.
Whatever kind of offensive game plan is needed at the time, Chicago has the means to execute given their incredible amount of depth and multiple stars littering the lineup.
Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is a legitimate NL MVP candidate. Right fielder Kyle Tucker is going to receive some votes as well. Designated hitter Keiya Suzuki and catcher Carson Kelly are in the midst of career campaigns.
With the offense in such great hands, the team’s needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline are clear: they need pitching.
As bona fide buyers, that should be their No. 1 priority, with starting pitching depth being the first task and bullpen depth closely behind.
“All they need is pitching, and as much of it as they can get. Their 3.58 ERA is solid on the surface, but both the rotation and the bullpen have their share of instability. The latter could specifically use some swing-and-miss, and a closer more generally,” wrote Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report in a recent piece predicting the Cubs as buyers this year.
How aggressive the front office will be ahead of the deadline will come down to ownership.
In a shocking turn of events, Chicago actually slashed their payroll for the 2025 campaign compared to what the roster cost in 2024.
Was that done with an eye toward the trade deadline, leaving some wiggle room to add players in-season? Or is ownership looking to save some money wherever possible even if it could negatively impact their ability to contend?
It will be what determines where in the market the Cubs are shopping in the coming week.
