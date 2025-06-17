Cubs President Will Face Pressure This Summer With Chance To Have Special Season
With one of the best records in baseball, a lot is going right for the Chicago Cubs so far this season.
After a couple of good years in a row, the Cubs have been able to take their game to the next level so far this campaign.
Chicago made some good moves over the winter to improve in certain areas, and now they appear to be a true contender in the National League.
While the team might have thought that the offense was going to be improved after the addition of Kyle Tucker, likely nobody could have foreseen what the unit would become.
More News: Former MLB Exec Lists Rangers Ace As Potential Cubs Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
Thanks to the emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong into an NL MVP candidate, he and Tucker have helped create one of the best batting orders in the game.
Even though the franchise has won a lot of games and is performing at an extremely high level, the pressure is to improve what appears to be a few areas of need before October.
Buster Olney of ESPN recently wrote that Cubs President Jed Hoyer will feel the pressure to improve what has been a very good team this season so far.
More News: Chicago Cubs Monitoring Health Status of Important Trio of Stars
“One evaluator believes that the question for Hoyer is not whether the Cubs will make the playoffs (their playoff chances, per FanGraphs, is 88.5%), but what will make them more dangerous in the meaningful games they're bound to play at the end of the season.”
With making the playoffs appearing likely for Chicago, the plan for the franchise now has to be to make sure that they are as prepared as possible to succeed in October.
When looking at the batting order, the unit is really strong from top to bottom with a couple of stars in the middle. If top prospect Matt Shaw can play well at third base, the unit doesn’t have any holes.
Where the upgrades will likely have to come is to the pitching staff.
More News: Pittsburgh Pirates Could Satisfy Chicago Cubs’ Pitching Needs at Trade Deadline
The loss of Justin Steele for the year was a significant blow as one of the best two pitchers on the team. Adding a front-end starter to replace him seems like a must if they are going to contend in a series against the best teams in the NL.
Furthermore, the bullpen could also likely use another high leverage arm to help a unit that has been lackluster at times.
Overall, the pressure is certainly on Hoyer and the front office to have a successful summer with the Cubs being primed to contend this season.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.