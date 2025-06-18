Cubs Need To Capitalize on Exceeding Expectations and Be Aggressive Addressing Needs
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Chicago Cubs were viewed by many people as the favorites to win the National League Central.
They made the biggest move out of any franchise in the division, acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade over the winter.
But, there were some skeptics because of how the rest of the offseason unfolded.
Despite trading for Tucker and only guaranteed to have him for one season, since they didn’t agree to an extension with him as part of the deal, they scaled back their payroll compared to what it was in 2024.
It was an unprecedented move, leaving agents and fans perplexed. Despite being in one of the biggest markets in the league, ownership was pinching pennies and scaling back spending.
President Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins were not phased, making the most of the situation with some stellar bargain bin signings that have produced incredible results.
Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd has been excellent, anchoring a rotation that has been hit hard by injuries. He has remained healthy, producing a 2.79 ERA across 80.2 innings.
Catcher Carson Kelly, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal, is having a career year and is a borderline All-Star.
He has been a big part of an explosive offense, which has benefited the most from center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong emerging as a bona fide star and NL MVP candidate.
Everything has gone right for Chicago when it comes to their additions, as even Drew Pomeranz and Chris Flexen, who were in the minor leagues to start the 2025 campaign, have helped stabilize the bullpen. That duo has yet to allow an earned run in 36.2 combined innings.
Brad Keller has been a great find for the bullpen as well, with a 2.16 ERA across 33.1 innings with a 0.5 bWAR.
That has helped the team exceed all expectations thus far this season, with their focus now shifting to cementing their status as legitimate World Series contenders.
“It doesn’t appear that anyone else in the Central is going to threaten them. The focus is now on setting up the roster at the trade deadline to be built for a deep October run,” wrote Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required) in the most recent edition of their MLB power rankings.
The theme for this week’s rankings was comparing where teams stood coming into the year and their place in the hierarchy now.
The Cubs were No. 12 in the preseason and have vaulted up the rankings, currently sitting at No. 5.
If they want to stay near the top, ownership needs to loosen the reins a bit on the front office and allow them to spend what is necessary to bring in upgrades.
A true front-line starter and another late-game option for the bullpen would solidify their standing.
