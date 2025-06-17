Chicago Cubs Should Pursue Emerging Trade Target After Recent Value Boost
It’s no secret that the Chicago Cubs need to address the starting rotation at the MLB trade deadline.
They have a path to World Series contention with their young, talented roster of offensive stars. Currently, an inadequate rotation and bullpen, which the Cubs intend to prioritize in the trade market, are blocking the road.
Chicago did provide encouraging news on Shota Imanaga, who could return to the rotation as soon as the road series against the St. Louis Cardinals later this month.
That’s not enough for a postseason run. The Cubs could make the playoffs with their current roster. But they’ll waste the berth without adding another starter.
Several players from teams that are likely to sell could be good fits for Chicago, but MLB insiders generally agreed that the best fit was Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
That changed after a rough start to the 2025 campaign continued, to the point where it was reported that the Marlins would hold onto Alcantara and elect to trade him once he returns to form.
The only people who know what the Marlins plan to do with Alcantara are Miami’s front office, but the latest update suggests he could very well be in play.
MLB.com recently reported that Alcantara is expected to be the new headliner of the trade deadline after the blockbuster trade by the San Francisco Giants for Boston Red Sox DH Rafael Devers.
“Barring a surprise… Alcantara is likely to be the biggest name in the pitching market moved prior to the deadline. He should command a sizable return, even amid a down year, since he is under club control through 2027 and stands out in what looks to be a relatively thin starter market,” MLB.com writes.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today also reported on the boost of Alcantara’s value, returning him to the No. 1 trade piece on the market.
While Alcantara has only made two starts in June, they suggest a return to his play that garnered 2022 NL Cy Young Award honors.
Entering play on June 16, Alcantara has gone 3-7 in 13 starts with a 7.14 ERA. He's carried a 1.50 ERA through his two June starts.
With his 97.6 mph fastball and command returning for Alcantara following a struggling recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2024, teams are expected to make a play for that upside.
The Cubs must consider being one of them. Alcantara's postseason experience is vital to the rotation as they aim to not just make the World Series, but to win it.
