Latest Alex Bregman Updates Have Cubs Among Top Suitors

The Chicago Cubs entered the offseason with fans hoping to see some major splashes after their first taste of playoff success in close to a decade.

With the way things have gone thus far, most are fairly happy, especially after a blockbuster deal this week for Edward Cabrera to fortify the starting rotation. Jed Hoyer has rebuilt the bullpen and looks content to rely on youth to replace the production of Kyle Tucker, however there is still a pursuit happening from his end.

As they were a year ago, the Cubs have been linked all offseason long to Boston Red Sox star third baseman Alex Bregman to add another dimension to their lineup. The Cubs were again named top suitors for Bregman, and ultimately, it seems like this is coming down to a race between Boston, Chicago, and potentially the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The latest update on Friday, however, could bode very well for fans who want to see Bregman in the Windy City. As first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), the Diamondbacks have pulled superstar second baseman Ketel Marte off the trade block, which reduces their chances of going all in to sign Bregman.

Cubs may not have to fend off Arizona to sign Bregman

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"A scenario exists in which the Diamondbacks could sign Bregman even after keeping Marte, according to people briefed on their plans," Rosenthal began. "But more likely, the team will focus on supplementing its bullpen and adding a right-handed hitting first baseman."

Ultimately, seeing an organization that sold at the trade deadline, and is fresh off trying to trade their best player this offseason before not getting enough return, shop at the top of the free agency market feels unlikely.

It's not impossible to see the Diamondbacks still at play here, but while Chicago had to fend off both the Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers last year to try to land Bregman, this looks like it may be a two-horse race.

Cubs should be going all in to land Bregman

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If Chicago wants to add the perfect player both for their clubhouse and lineup, not to mention infield, Bregman should be their top priority, and someone they treat as if they cannot afford to lose here over the coming week.

Boston has long loomed as the favorite here, but the Cubs have an opportunity to completely change the outlook of their chances in the division if they can get a deal like this done. Bregman would bring everything Tucker brought and more, and he very well may want to come to Chicago.

MORE: Cubs Insider Reveals Team's Preference In Star Outfielder Pursuit

As potential suitors continue to drop out and the real market for the three-time All-Star takes focus, now is the time for Hoyer to strike and land his first legitimate star free agent in some time now for the Cubs.

If Chicago is willing to do what it takes in order to make it happen, they are not going to regret it and could wind up being the biggest winners of what has been a very turbulent offseason to this point.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Cubs Drop In Midwinter Power Rankings Despite Cabrera Trade

Who The Cubs Should Target Between Bellinger And Bregman

Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Starter Ahead Of 2026 Season

Grading The Cubs' Trade For Edward Cabrera