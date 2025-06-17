Pair of Diamondbacks Starters Seen As ‘Perfect Fits’ for Cubs This Summer
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, but they might need to make some upgrades to solidify their position in October.
It has been a fantastic start to the year for the Cubs, who are in first place in the National League Central and appear to be one of the best teams in the league.
So far, Chicago has been carried by one of the best offenses in baseball. From the top to the bottom of the batting order, the Cubs are very good, with two potential NL MVP candidates in the lineup as well.
While the offense has been arguably the best in baseball, the pitching staff has had its fair share of issues.
In their starting rotation, the loss of Justin Steele for the rest of the campaign was a significant blow. Furthermore, the bullpen also hasn’t lived up to expectations with some of the new additions not pitching great just yet.
With the summer approaching, Chicago will likely be quite aggressive on the trade market to try and make some upgrades. One of the major needs will be to find a front-end starter.
Buster Olney of ESPN recently wrote about a couple of potential fits for the Cubs to strengthen their starting rotation.
“The Diamondbacks' Kelly or Gallen might be a perfect fit, while the Orioles' Zach Eflin would be an upgrade.”
To start the year, the Arizona Diamondbacks figured to be one of the best teams in the NL. They were shockingly able to sign Corbin Burnes to provide them with a true ace, but he was unfortunately lost for the campaign.
Now, the Diamondbacks have fallen behind in the NL West and might become a seller. Even though they are right around the .500 mark, they are in fourth place in the division.
If that ends up being the case, both Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen will be two of the best starting pitchers available this summer. Of the two, Kelly has pitched much better this season, but Gallen has been a good pitcher in recent years despite some struggles so far this campaign.
For Chicago, they are fortunate to have one of the best farm systems in baseball that will allow them to be very aggressive this summer.
If the Diamondbacks end up making Kelly and or Gallen available, they would be good potential targets for a Cubs team that is in need of a front-end caliber starter.
