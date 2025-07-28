Rumored Cubs Trade Target Emmanuel Clase Being Investigated for Sports Betting
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to just about every pitcher who appears to be available.
With Jed Hoyer openly stating they are searching for rotation and bullpen help, it makes sense why that would be the case.
But as the trade deadline draws nearer, one of their most high-profile targets appears to no longer be available after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported some bombshell news that Cleveland Guardians star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. He'll be on leave through Aug. 31.
The Cubs were monitoring the availability of the two-time Mariano River Reliever of the Year winner in case the Guardians decided to trade him before the deadline.
Clase is now the second Cleveland player to be placed on leave as part of a betting investigation, with Luis Ortiz already placed on non-disciplinary as part of his separate investigation.
In a statement made by the team, they stated they "are not permitted to comment further at this time" regarding the investigation into their star closer, but they were also told "no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted."
Clase began his season in poor fashion before turning things around.
Entering Monday, he had a 3.23 ERA across 48 appearances, converting 24-of-29 save opportunties.
It's unclear what exactly is being investigated by Major League Baseball as it pertains to Clase, but with him now being placed on non-disciplinary leave, Chicago has to go back to the drawing board when it comes to their bullpen targets.
