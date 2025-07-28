Inside The Cubs

Rumored Cubs Trade Target Emmanuel Clase Being Investigated for Sports Betting

Emmanuel Clase has been placed on leave, taking a potential Chicago Cubs trade target off the board.

Brad Wakai

Jul 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after a win over the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field
Jul 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) reacts after a win over the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have been linked to just about every pitcher who appears to be available.

With Jed Hoyer openly stating they are searching for rotation and bullpen help, it makes sense why that would be the case.

But as the trade deadline draws nearer, one of their most high-profile targets appears to no longer be available after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported some bombshell news that Cleveland Guardians star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's sports-betting investigation. He'll be on leave through Aug. 31.

The Cubs were monitoring the availability of the two-time Mariano River Reliever of the Year winner in case the Guardians decided to trade him before the deadline.

Clase is now the second Cleveland player to be placed on leave as part of a betting investigation, with Luis Ortiz already placed on non-disciplinary as part of his separate investigation.

In a statement made by the team, they stated they "are not permitted to comment further at this time" regarding the investigation into their star closer, but they were also told "no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted."

Clase began his season in poor fashion before turning things around.

Entering Monday, he had a 3.23 ERA across 48 appearances, converting 24-of-29 save opportunties.

It's unclear what exactly is being investigated by Major League Baseball as it pertains to Clase, but with him now being placed on non-disciplinary leave, Chicago has to go back to the drawing board when it comes to their bullpen targets.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

