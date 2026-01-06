Cubs Predicted To Sign Top Free Agent Pitcher To 4-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs and Jed Hoyer have been adamant about what their goals were this offseason: add depth to the starting rotation. However, they have yet to do so after coming up short in a pair of bidding wars for both Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) and Tatsuya Imai (Astros).
While neither of their original targets will be a part of their pitching staff for 2026, there are still a few elite arms up for grabs at this point that they are linked to — one being veteran Framber Valdez, who has been with the Astros his entire career.
There is plenty of speculation going around right now about the free agents that are still up for grabs and Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has again named the Cubs the top landing spot for Framber Valdez at this point in free agency. Kelly also predicts what it will cost the organization to keep him: $114M over four years.
"...this is someone who has logged 176 or more innings four years in a row, and prior to his second-half swoon, he had a 2.75 ERA over his first 19 starts. Valdez may not get the term that he wants, given some of the concerns and the fact that he's a bit older than some other available options, but the lefty should still do well," said Kelly.
Valdez with the Astros
Valdez has spent his entire career with the Astros and, over the last four years, has become a workhorse, averaging 30 starts per season. And over that time, he has been exceptional, averaging from 2022 to 2025 14 wins per season, a 3.21 ERA, 188 strikeouts per season, and a 1.16 WHIP.
In 2025, Valdez carried a good chunk of the workload, pitching 192 innings across 31 starts. He finished the year with a 3.66 ERA, 187 strikeouts, and a 1.25 WHIP.
There is no question that Valdez would look even better with the Cubs' defense behind him, as they have arguably the best gloves in baseball, led by a pair of Gold Glove Award winners in both the outfield and the infield.
This is a pitcher who would be an excellent complement to rookie sensation Cade Horton and would definitely give an edge to the Cubs and their pitching staff as they look to fight their way into the postseason and steal back the division from the Brewers.
