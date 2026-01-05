Why Edward Cabrera Makes Sense For The Cubs Amid Trade Buzz

The pool for starting pitchers is shrinking more and more as free agents continue to sign contracts, which is concerning for the Chicago Cubs, who have been actively trying to add depth to their rotation.

At this point in the offseason the team has lost a pair of bidding wars for Dylan Cease as well as Tatsuya Imai. Even though the Cubs have yet to add an additional arm, Jed Hoyer hasn't strayed from the course.

Most recently, the Cubs were linked to Edward Cabrera, who is currently on the Miami Marlins' pitching staff and is under contract until 2028. If Chicago wants to acquire him for the 2026 season, it will be through a trade.

Right now, Chicago's rotation for 2026 is the same as last year's, as they retained Shota Imanaga on a qualifying offer. But there's good reason why Hoyer would want another arm this year, as their rotation ultimately let the ballclub down last year, especially in the playoffs.

In their pair of starts against the Brewers, both Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga dug the team into a 2-0 hole in the NLDS after allowing a combined 10 runs scored in three innings. There is concern regarding both of them, and another top arm would alleviate some of the pressure upon them.

Hopefully, Imanaga bounces back and looks like the 2024 sub-3.00 ERA pitcher, but even if he doesn't, Cabrera adds a lot of value to their rotation as a No. 3 or 4 man.

Why Cabrera is desirable to the Cubs

This is only his second year eligible for arbitration, meaning he has yet to reach the point he'll be costly to the Cubs' payroll, as it is likely he will only be looking at a three to four-year contract in 2026.

Cabrera has yet to establish himself as a top arm, but he is definitely headed in the right direction and has started his major league career well, which is why he was named to the All-MLB Rookie Second Team. The fact that Cabrera has yet to compete on the level of guys like Paul Skenes or Tarik Skubal favors the Cubs, as his price will stay lower while his upside is significant.

On top of a low price point, Cabrera is primarily a ground-out pitcher, which fits nicely as the Cubs are masterful out in the field. While other ball clubs might prefer air outs, Hoyer won't be nearly as concerned because of his fielders.

Cabrera's time in the majors

The 27-year-old has been pitching with the Marlins since his debut back at the end of the 2021 season, but he didn't begin taking on a heavier load until 2023, and he has since made at least 20 starts per season (26 in 2025).

This past year was easily his best, as he finished with 150 strikeouts and a 3.53 ERA with only 17 long balls allowed. With the Cubs defense behind him, it's easy to assume that his ERA would go down.

The Marlins were below the league average in fielding percentage, double plays, and errors, while the Cubs had arguably the best all-around defense in baseball with a trio of Gold Glove Award winners and another finalist.

If Hoyer can pull off a trade to acquire Cabrera, it seems likely that the Marlins will be after a bat (or two) since their offensive production struggled in 2025. So the question will be, who do they have to give up to make this happen?

