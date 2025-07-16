Watch: Cubs Superstar Hits Double in First MLB All-Star Game At-Bat
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made his first MLB All-Star game start on Tuesday, and he reach a milestone right off the bat.
In the second inning he took his first turn in the batter’s box against New York Yankees veteran Carlos Rodon and laced a double into the outfield.
More News: Royals Star Pitcher Named Potential Fit for Cubs at Trade Deadline
He didn’t score and the National League remained up, 2-0. But in the top of the third he was mic’ed up and speaking to Fox Sports during the game.
Crow-Armstrong has emerged as one of the best center fielders in baseball and a potential National League MVP candidate.
More News: Did Dave Roberts Slight Cubs' Stars in All-Star Game Starting Lineup?
He made his first All-Star Game when he was voted in as a starter in phase two voting. He was one of six players to receive at least three million votes in phase one voting and is a potential 40-40 player in home runs and steals.
After the first half of the season, he slashed .265/.302/.544 with 25 home runs and 71 RBI.
More News: Cubs Star Prospect Increased Already High Value With Strong MLB Futures Game
Two other Cubs were in the game. Kyle Tucker started and played left field alongside Crow-Armstrong. Pitcher Matthew Boyd was on the team for the first time.
Tucker was named an All-Star for the fourth straight season, but for the first time with the Cubs and will make his first start. He made his own case for NL MVP in the first half of the season. He slashed .280/.384/.499 with 17 home runs and 56 RBI.
Boyd ended the first half with a 10-3 record and a 2.34 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 23 walks in 111.2 innings. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the Cubs’ rotation this season.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.