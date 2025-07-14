Did Dave Roberts Slight Cubs' Stars in All-Star Game Starting Lineup?
The Chicago Cubs are enjoying an incredible season thus far in 2025.
It's hard to believe it didn't seem like that was going to be the case when they were outclassed by the Los Angeles Dodgers during their two-game Tokyo Series set to begin the year.
Since that point, though, the Cubs have been offensive juggernauts, turning into one of the most high-octane offenses in Major League Baseball with a lineup that features almost no easy outs up and down the order.
That resulted in two players -- Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker -- being named All-Star Game starters for the National League side.
The two starring outfielders for Chicago have been two of the best players all season long, with Crow-Armstrong sitting fourth in homers (25) and RBI (75) out of all NL players, while Tucker is tied for 17th (17) and 18th (56).
However, Dave Roberts -- the skipper for the NL side at the 2025 All-Star Game because the Dodgers made it to the World Series last year -- put the two Cubs stars in interesting spots in the starting lineup.
Tucker is penciled into the seventh spot with Crow-Armstrong batting ninth.
This is an exhibition game, so there isn't much to take away from anything that goes into it, but it's still notable they are slotted so low in the order.
Roberts certainly has his reasons, and it could be as simple as Tucker being able to produce runs from that spot with on-base machines Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado and Will Smith in front of him, while Crow-Armstrong might be the best No. 9 hitter in the history of the sport based on what he's done in the first half.
But it's notable nonetheless.
Whether it's a slight or strategy, Chicago fans will how likely have to wait a couple of frames to see their guys hit in the Midsummer Classic.
When they do step into the box, though, they have a chance to impact the game for the NL side.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.