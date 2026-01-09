Cubs Insider Reveals Team's Preference In Star Outfielder Pursuit

All along, there has been hope that the Chicago Cubs could find a way to reunite with their star free-agent outfielder.

There could be — but it’s not the one everyone is thinking of.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score told the Mully and Haugh Morning Show that the Cubs do favor a reunion with a former star outfielder. But there are options and Chicago prefers Cody Bellinger over Kyle Tucker.

But, when it comes to Bellinger, there’s an issue, Levine said. “It’s gonna cost you some money because there’s a bidding war going on for him right now."

So why Bellinger and not Tucker? There could be a couple of reasons.

Cody Bellinger | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Why Chicago Cubs Might Favor Cody Bellinger

Levine is right about the bidding war. Now with the New York Yankees, The Cubs want Bellinger back in 2026, and per The Athletic (subscription required) they have offered him several contracts, with the latest getting him a deal with an average annual value of $30 million. That puts Bellinger at the level of both Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and Baltimore first baseman Pete Alonso.

One reason why Chicago might favor Bellinger is cost. While $30 million per year is high, the belief is that Tucker is driving toward a deal with a higher average annual value. There are no published reports on any financials of a Tucker offer, but earlier this offseason MLB Trade Rumors projected Tucker for a $400 million deal with an AAV of $36.3 million.

The other might be versatility. Tucker is confined to right field and designated hitter. When Bellinger played for the Cubs, he was primarily a center fielder. But Pete Crow-Armstrong now holds that position, and allowing Bellinger to leave in free agency was, in part, to let Crow-Armstrong grow. He was an All-Star last year.

Pete Crow-Armstrong | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bellinger can play first base and can work at designated hitter. He can also take center field on days when Crow-Armstrong needs a break. He’s also played left field and right field, so he fits into a potential rotation with Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki.

Signing with Chicago as a free agent before the 2023 season allowed Bellinger to resurrect his career after two injury-marred seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which led to him being non-tendered. He was the 2023 NL comeback player of the year, and in two seasons with the Cubs, he slashed .286/.340/.475 with 44 home runs and 175 RBI.

With the Yankees last season, he slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Jameson Taillon Joins Growing List Of Cubs Set For World Baseball Classic

Grading The Cubs' Trade For Edward Cabrera

Cubs Avoid Arbitration With Starter Ahead Of 2026 Season

New Cubs Pitcher Edward Cabrera Shares Heartfelt Goodbye To Miami