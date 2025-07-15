Royals Star Pitcher Named Potential Fit for Cubs at Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have entered the All-Star break coming off an impressive series win on the road against the New York Yankees, capping off a strong first half.
The Cubs have exceeded expectations coming into the season so far.
They have proven to be one of the best teams in baseball, and there is a lot to like about their outlook going forward.
More News: Cubs Superstar on Pace for Massive Bonus With Stellar Production
On offense, Chicago has emerged as arguably the best unit in baseball. There isn’t anything that this offense can’t do, and that is going to benefit them greatly come October.
Furthermore, the bullpen has been much improved compared to the struggles they had in 2024.
While both of those areas are strong, they do have a glaring weakness in the starting rotation.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Eyeing Players From Twins in Potential Deadline Blockbuster
This is a unit that has been hit hard by injuries and is need of not only depth, but a front-end starter.
The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo as a potential fit for the Cubs at the trade deadline.
“Lugo had a breakout season in 2024, pitching more than 200 innings with a 3.00 ERA and finishing second in AL Cy Young Award voting. Now 35, his surface-level numbers are almost identical this year.”
Even though the Royals were a playoff team in 2024, they are way behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, and making the playoffs seems unlikely at this point. As a smaller market team, it would be wise for them to be sellers at the deadline and try to recoup some prospects for talented veterans on expiring deals.
While Lugo technically could be under contract for 2026, it seems unlikely that he would be pick up his player option considering how well he has pitched.
This would make the right-hander a potential rental, but that could work for Chicago.
More News: Cubs Select Ethan Conrad With 17th Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
So far in 2025, Lugo has totaled a 6-5 record and 2.67 ERA. The veteran right-hander was the runner-up for the AL Cy Young in 2024, and he is trending toward another strong campaign.
There might be some concern with a FIP over 4.00 that some regression could be coming. However, his ERA has been fantastic.
For the Cubs, finding a capable starter for meaningful games in October is not easy at the deadline, and it usually isn’t cheap. As a likely rental, Lugo wouldn’t cost the top prospects of Chicago, and he could pitch in playoff games.
These two factors make him an appealing option at the trade deadline.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.