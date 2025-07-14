Cubs Star Prospect Increased Already High Value With Strong MLB Futures Game
Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie has been a popular name in the baseball world in recent weeks.
With the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, he is one of the players who executives around the league believe could be on the move as the Cubs look to upgrade their Major League roster with an eye toward adding some pitching.
If they want to acquire a front-end starter to enhance their odds of winning the World Series, they will have to part with some talent to get a deal done.
Caissie would certainly fit the bill as one of the top prospects in baseball who look ready to play in the big leagues.
He did nothing to diminish that outlook with his performance in the 2025 MLB Futures Game as one of the standout performers in a 4-2 win for the National League.
Caissie was on base in all three of his at-bats, including using the challenge system to his advantage to draw a walk. His power was on display as well, taking advantage of a pitch that missed its mark.
“Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie, who may find himself traded before the month is out, was on base three times, with a pair of walks — one of which came after he was called out on strikes, challenged the call, and walked to first base because he was so confident he was correct — and a double the other way on a curveball that stayed up,” wrote Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required).
A second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres, he was acquired by Chicago as part of the return package that was headlined by starting pitcher Yu Darvish being sent out west.
Caissie has steadily climbed the ranks as a top prospect, reaching Triple-A last year. He performed at a high level in 2024 and has continued that level of incredible production in 2025.
In 200 games with Triple-A Iowa, he has a .278/.379/.510 slash line. His power has been on full display recently with a home run barrage.
He has hit 38 long balls in 870 plate appearances with 49 doubles and five triples, while knocking in 117 runs and stealing 14 bases.
There is nothing left for Caissie to prove in the minor leagues.
Now, it is just a matter of whether that Major League debut will come as a member of the Cubs or another team as the centerpiece of a trade ahead of the deadline.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.