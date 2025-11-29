D-backs Come Out Huge Winners in MLB Writer's Wild 7-team Mock Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in dire need of starting pitching this offseason, and the trade market appears to be the place GM Mike Hazen will have to turn in order to acquire it.

Arizona is going to have to get creative, and likely take a significant risk with regard to parting with prospects or major-league players. Even if the cost is high, adding quality starting pitching is not something that can be ignored or salvaged with bargain-bin acquisitions.

In a recent article (purposefully proposing ridiculous, unrealistic trades), MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince proposed one of the most insane seven-team trades imaginable.

The deal saw the D-backs land right-hander Sandy Alcantara from the Miami Marlins and sending No. 10 prospect and infielder LuJames Groover to the Minnesota Twins, as well as CF Alek Thomas to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Castrovince's trade included the Red Sox, Rangers, Guardians, Phillies and Twins — and, of course, the Marlins and D-backs. Playeres involved included Jake Burger, Ryan Jeffers, Triston Casas, Alec Bohm, Braylon Doughty (Cleveland No. 8) and Aaron Walton (Guardians No. 19).

The full proposed trade can be found here.

Diamondbacks Acquire Sandy Alctantara in Wild Proposed Trade

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Here's what Castrovince had to say about Arizona's portion of this trade:

"Alcantara goes to a D-backs team in need of starting pitching and might be leery of long-term free-agent pacts given the way recent ones have panned out for them," Castrovince writes.

"They punt on Thomas, a center fielder whose well-rounded tools just haven’t come to fruition in the big leagues yet and who might benefit from a change of scenery.

"The Phillies take on the 26-year-old Thomas for their iffy outfield and clouded center-field picture, hoping that he can blossom within their veteran-laden lineup."

Alcantara endured a very slow start to 2025 after missing all of 2024 with a significant arm injury. He was knocked around repeatedly and held an ERA north of 7.00 as late as July 18.

But then, Alctantara began to show signs of figuring it out. Though he finished the year with a 5.36 ERA, he posted 3.69 and 3.71 figures for the final two months, steadily stringing together seven quality starts in his final eight appearances.

There is still a risk in taking on the veteran righty, but if the cost is an underperforming Thomas and a logjammed infield prospect in Groover that has begun to see some decline in his valuation, this is a trade that carries very little downside for a pitching-starved D-backs team.

Is this trade ultimately realistic? Not in the slightest. But in terms of overall sacrifice weighed against the return of a potential top-tier starting pitcher, Arizona would stand to benefit quite strongly.

