Brewers Acquired Two Pitchers From Diamondbacks Before Trade Deadline Hit
After staying quiet for much of the day in the lead up to the trade deadline, the Brewers have reportedly traded for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Shelby Miller from the Diamondbacks, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
Arizona's return in the deal has not yet been reported.
The Brewers, who rank top-five in ERA this season and own the best record in MLB, add reinforcements to the bullpen in Miller and a future asset in Montgomery. Miller, who is on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain, is 3–3 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves across 36.1 innings pitched this season. The 34-year-old veteran is now joining his tenth team as he heads to Milwaukee.
Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this year and will miss the rest of the season. When he was last available for a full season in 2023, he combined for a 10-11 record with a 3.20 and 166 strikeouts for the Cardinals and Rangers, and helped Texas go on to win the World Series.