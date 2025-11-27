3 Starting Pitchers D-backs Should Pursue via Trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks' most heavy area of need this offseason is the battered, underperforming pitching staff.

While both the rotation and bullpen are in need of an overhaul, adding a high-end starting pitcher (or two) is the need GM Mike Hazen will have the toughest time addressing.

While a lucrative free agent deal isn't necessarily an impossibility, it feels like a long shot the D-backs will invest a high dollar amount in one arm with a reduced payroll looming.

That means the trade market will provide the best chance at getting an impactful, controllable starter.

Below are the three top options for Arizona to pursue in a potential trade. While a trade for any of the three may be unrealistic, these are simply some of the best arms the D-backs could look for.

1: RHP Joe Ryan - Minnesota Twins

Sep 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan (41) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joe Ryan may not be the ultimate ace-level pitcher, but he's had back-to-back seasons with an ERA in the mid-3.00s, and his peripherals have generally held up.

Ryan has generally limited walks, posting an 87th percentile walk rate (5.7%) and a BB/9 of just 2.05 in the 2025 season. He's struck out near or above 10 batters per nine every year of his major league career (10.21 in 2025).

The issue for the righty has been the long ball. He gave up 1.37 homers per nine in 2025, with 26 long balls surrendered in 30 starts.

It's worth noting, however, that Minnesota's ballpark is in the upper half of homer-friendly parks, while Chase Field ranks 23rd with an 88 home run park factor, per Statcast.

The one issue with Ryan is control. He's under contract through 2027, but with a potential lockout seeming likely, there's a possibility Arizona would pay for two years of control and only receive one if they were to fork over prospects and major leaguers in a trade package.

2: RHP Hunter Greene - Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Greene, on the other hand, is a true ace. The dominant righty has put together back-to-back seasons with an ERA under 3.00, posting nearly identical numbers in 2024 and 2025.

Greene's 2.76 ERA over 19 starts in 2025 was backed by a 3.27 FIP and 3.04 expected ERA, and he's struck out well north of 10 batters per nine innings every season he's been in the major leagues.

Greene, however, has dealt with quite a few injuries in his young career. While his most recent injury was a groin strain, unrelated to arm or shoulder issues, he did miss time with a shoulder strain in 2022, and elbow soreness in 2024 — though that absence was not lengthy.

The primary issue with a Greene trade for Arizona would simply be cost. Greene is under control through 2029, and would cost a massive haul, likely comprised of major league players and prospects.

It may be difficult for Arizona to even meet Cincinnati's needs, even if including Ketel Marte in the equation.

3: RHP Freddy Peralta - Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Freddy Peralta seems the most likely to be moved out of the three, and his cost may not be quite as high, considering he's only under contract for 2026. A trade package might not require an inordinate amount of prospects or major-league players, though he certainly wouldn't be a cheap addition.

Peralta has been a workhorse in terms of innings, and has remained relatively healthy. He has not been on the injured list since 2022, and has pitched well north of 160 innings in each of the three seasons following.

He's been consistent with his overall run prevention numbers, but posted a career-best 2.70 ERA in 2025, with peripherals to back it up and a K/9 over 10.00 for the third straight season.

Peralta may be the best option as a one-year stopgap ace until Corbin Burnes is healthy, but it may still be difficult to pry him away from Milwaukee.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News