Dodgers: Bobby Miller Headlines a Trio of Promising LA Pitching Prospects

The Dodgers have three promising minor league pitchers that has LA's new GM beaming. Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot, and Landon Knack have all turned some heads during their time in the Dodgers' farm system.

Brandon Gomes, who was named the Dodgers' general manager last week, has been particularly impressed with Bobby Miller's hunger for pitching insights.

“Bobby specifically, his makeup in wanting to know how to attack guys from pitch usage standpoint and trying to understand strengths and weaknesses of hitters is definitely a unique trait. Especially for someone that young. You combine that with elite level athleticism and an easy throw, he has a chance to be something really special.”

The Dodgers selected Miller with their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. After pitching well at the Dodgers alternate site in 2020, 2021 was Miller's first minor league season. He posted a 2.40 ERA in 56.1 IP.

It's not just the Dodgers who are enthusiastic about him after getting their first look of Miller in real games. A panel of MLB.com writers selected Miller as the Dodgers prospect “they’re most excited to see” make his big league debut.

Gomes also has high hopes for Pepiot and Knack. He called both Miller and Pepiot "elite competitors".

Ryan Pepiot

MLB Pipeline ranks Pepiot as the Dodgers' second-best prospect. Pepiot's changeup is what distinguishes him from the pack. His devastating changeup received a 70 grade on the 20-80 prospect grading scale, making it one of the best pitches in his prospect class. Pepiot still has some things to dial in (4.62 ERA in 2021), but the future is bright former for the Dodgers 2020 third round pick.

Landon Knack

The Dodgers selected Knack out of East Tennessee State in the second round of same draft that brought LA Pepiot and Miller. He’ll likely be the last of the three to make it with the big club, but Knack has also earned top marks from Gomes.

“[Knack] is coming up through the minor league system and also someone who’s on our radar and is incredibly talented.”

It's still early, but seems like the Dodgers spent their first three picks in the 2020 draft wisely.