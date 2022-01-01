Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Dodgers: Pitching Prospect Ryan Pepiot Switches Agents

    A headline that no sports fan wants to see. A player has chosen Scott Boras as his agent. But just weeks after Corey Seager, another Boras client, signed for top dollar with the Texas Rangers, Ryan Pepiot, LA's top pitching prospect, has switched agencies.

    The 24-year-old is considered a can't-miss big-league prospect. While he struggled in his first taste of higher competition at Triple-A in 2021 (7.13 ERA over 41.2 IP), he's been much better since then (2.60 ERA over 83 IP). The 6'3″ hurler throws a power fastball and a devastating changeup.

    All of this just triggers the PTSD of Dodgers fans who have been through a lot of heartache with Scott Boras clients.

    Ryan is a talented pitcher who has yet to reach the majors, but he'll be there soon. While the MLB lockout delays numerous aspects of life for big leaguers and recent graduates, top prospects such as Ryan are receiving a more watchful eye this winter since the lockout does not affect minor leaguers.

    This year's new arrivals include two pitching gurus from the Driveline Baseball ranks, and they undoubtedly are working closely with guys like Pepiot, Landon Knack, and Bobby Miller to name a few. 

