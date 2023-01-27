Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal

Despite having Will Smith and Austin Barnes holding down the catcher position, as well as Diego Cartaya making his way through the minor leagues, the Dodgers add another piece. The team agreed to re-sign Hamlet Marte to a minor league deal and assigning him to triple-A Oklahoma City.

Marte is familiar with the Dodgers farm system and has been apart of the organization since 2018. Carte found himself with the Giants double-A and A-plus affiliates in 2019 but made his way back to the Dodgers in 2020.

Born in the Dominican Republic, Marte makes the most of his opportunities playing between the minor leagues and the Dominican winter/summer leagues. Marte has yet to make an appearance in the major leagues but continues to trend in the right direction.

In two seasons with OKC, Marte finished with 16 RBI's and 22 hits despite being limited to just seven games in 2022. With a career .259 batting average in the minor leagues, it's clear the organization sees the potential in the 28 year old catcher.

The time for Marte is still to come and with the elite catchers within the Dodgers organization he has a lot to go up against. Marte is in the right place to learn from some of the best as the organization will do whatever they canto develop another top catcher prospect.