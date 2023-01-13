Dodgers Fans React to Miguel Rojas for Jacob Amaya Trade

The Dodgers seemed prepared to move on with Gavin Lux at shortstop, but perhaps that is now a distant idea. Instead, the Dodgers went after veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas, securing the infielder in a swap that included prospect Jacob Amaya heading to Miami.

In a vacuum, Rojas doesn't command the same presence as Trea Turner or Corey Seager before him, but he adds depth and the leadership the Dodgers need in a season of lost identity. A completely new era of Dodgers baseball is upon us, but how do fans truly feel of the signing?

It's easy to say fans have not been too happy with the offseason so far. With the addition of Rojas it's still safe to assume not much has changed, relatively speaking.

While some await to finally be happy with a move, others look at the bigger picture. The Dodgers remain content of adding depth to their roster.

Perhaps fans are seeing greener pastures after all. It's not the most impressive move but one that can positively affect the team.

The trade to some may not be seen as an improvement at all. The Dodgers had to give up their youth with Jacob Amaya to an aging shortstop at the end of the day.

The future for the Dodgers comes into question, but with plenty of firepower left on the roster, the team will continue making noise. How much noise they will make remains a question mark, but it feels like the front office will stay the course and run with the youth movement complimented by veterans in key roles.