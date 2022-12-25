Dodgers Find Themselves In Elite Company Despite Huge Roster Turnover

The Dodgers still are considered one of the best starting rotations in the league

Getting 111 wins was amazing in its own right but don't be surprised if the Dodgers don't end up there again.

The Dodgers had one of the highest roster turnovers in the entire league and didn't do much upfront to replace the lost talent. But, they still managed to break into the list for the Top 10 best lineups in this upcoming season.

While the Dodgers don't hold the same firepower as teams like the Mets and Padres, the team still checks in as the seventh-best lineup according to MLB.com. The Dodgers beat out the Phillies who signed Trea Turner this off-season, the Yankees who managed to keep Aaron Judge and the Guardians.

Although missing some heavy hitters, the Dodgers still have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at the top of their batting order along with Will Smith and Max Muncy. All very serviceable pieces as it stands right now and it's clear some of the success from last season is expected to roll over into the 2023 season (via MLB).

7. Dodgers

1) Mookie Betts, RF

2) Freddie Freeman, 1B

3) Will Smith, C

4) Max Muncy, 3B

5) J.D. Martinez, DH

6) Gavin Lux, SS

7) Chris Taylor, LF

8) Miguel Vargas, 3B

9) James Outman, CF

It didn’t show up in the National League Division Series vs. the Padres, but this was the best lineup in baseball last season, hands down. The Dodgers were No. 1 in every category that matters. The drop from No. 1 to No. 7 on this list is really not as big a deal as it seems, because these are all quality lineups. But I am dinging them for the losses of the Brothers Turner -- Trea and Justin (no, they’re not really brothers), both of whom had wRC+ marks around 25 percent better than league average.

The Dodgers also brought in All-Star J.D. Martinez and will also expect big things from their youth, but for a lineup that was considered the best in the league just a year ago perhaps being at seven isn't so bad.