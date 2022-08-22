Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Pencils in Return Date for Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Pencils in Return Date for Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw appears to be heading in the right direction with his injury and should take the mound again within the next few weeks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Good news for Dodgers fans today. The team announced Clayton Kershaw will not go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment paving the way for a Kershaw return when the team expands their roster from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1. 

Kershaw, who hasn't thrown a pitch since Aug. 4, luckily had no structural damage revealed from an MRI and was estimated to miss approximately a month from his lower back injury.

The return of Dustin May was a sight to behold as he dominated the Marlins, but bringing Kershaw back to the lineup gives fans a sigh of relief was they tread forward into the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dave Roberts will more than likely be patient with Kershaw while the team hold onto the No. 1 record in the MLB, but Kershaw seems to be taking steps in the right direction (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

"Kershaw will throw a bullpen in the coming days, followed by a 3- or 4-inning simulated game against teammates at Dodger Stadium. If all goes well, that will be the extent of Kershaw's rehab from his latest lower back injury."

The return of the All-Star pitcher will undoubtably provide an even brighter spark for an already strong pitching rotation for the Dodgers. Prior to his injury, Kershaw was lighting up opponents only allowing a 2.64 ERA with 88 strikeouts. 

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers will manage such a strong unit of pitchers set to make some noise in their rotation. Regardless of any questions, all signs point towards a strong showing the team. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18879711_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch as Hanser Alberto Refuses to Leave Joey Gallo Alone

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18904071_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Gives Inside Look at Dustin May's Wicked Stuff

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16591812_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Key Reliever from 2020 Title Team Nearing Return

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18645925_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Revisits His Emotional Acceptance of Top FOX MLB Job

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18905449_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Earns Ultimate Compliment from Manager Dave Roberts

By Staff Writer
USATSI_16501319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18669630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18905409_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Had a 'Huge Confidence Boost' in First Outing Since Injury

By Kristilyn Hetherington