Dodgers Injury Update: LA Pencils in Return Date for Clayton Kershaw

Good news for Dodgers fans today. The team announced Clayton Kershaw will not go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment paving the way for a Kershaw return when the team expands their roster from 26 to 28 on Sept. 1.

Kershaw, who hasn't thrown a pitch since Aug. 4, luckily had no structural damage revealed from an MRI and was estimated to miss approximately a month from his lower back injury.

The return of Dustin May was a sight to behold as he dominated the Marlins, but bringing Kershaw back to the lineup gives fans a sigh of relief was they tread forward into the postseason.

Dave Roberts will more than likely be patient with Kershaw while the team hold onto the No. 1 record in the MLB, but Kershaw seems to be taking steps in the right direction (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

"Kershaw will throw a bullpen in the coming days, followed by a 3- or 4-inning simulated game against teammates at Dodger Stadium. If all goes well, that will be the extent of Kershaw's rehab from his latest lower back injury."

The return of the All-Star pitcher will undoubtably provide an even brighter spark for an already strong pitching rotation for the Dodgers. Prior to his injury, Kershaw was lighting up opponents only allowing a 2.64 ERA with 88 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers will manage such a strong unit of pitchers set to make some noise in their rotation. Regardless of any questions, all signs point towards a strong showing the team.