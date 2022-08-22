Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dustin May Earns Ultimate Compliment from Manager Dave Roberts

Dodgers News: Dustin May Earns Ultimate Compliment from Manager Dave Roberts

Manager Dave Roberts had high praise for Dustin May after watching the righty decimate the Marlins on Saturday night.

A series sweep is always a welcome sight, but watching one of your impact arms dazzle in his season debut makes it all the more better. That's exactly where manager Dave Roberts found himself on Saturday. Roberts had a front row seat to May's first big league start since May of 2021 and the flame-throwing righty absolutely showed out. 

May struck out the side in the first inning and finished the game with nine strikeouts across five scoreless innings. As far as a first start back for a pitcher coming off of Tommy John 15 months ago, it couldn't have gone any better. 

After the game, Roberts was effusive in in his praise for the fireball hurler (quotes via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya).

“As a pure talent, he’s a game-changer. (But) I just don’t want to be the one to put any undue expectations on him solely on talent. So he’s got to go out there and pitch well.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those quotes are a big departure from earlier in the week when Doc stated that he doesn't view May as a "savior" for the Dodgers. Apparently, being a game-changer and a savior are not mutually exclusive.

Doc noted how May's return gives the entire Dodgers team a big boost of confidence.

“This is a very confident young man who doesn’t run from it. I think that having a person believe in what he can do, and surpass any expectation that we might have for him, I think that gives us all confidence.”

Considering the fact that Walker Buehler is now officially out for the season, and Clayton Kershaw's back might not be able to be counted on moving forward, May is a breath of fresh air for a Dodgers staff that has to put all the pieces together for a deep October run.

He's not a savior, he's a game changer.

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16501319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provided Misleading Information about Injured Veteran

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18669630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Onetime LA Righty Out for Season with Devastating Injury

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18905409_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Had a 'Huge Confidence Boost' in First Outing Since Injury

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18898478_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson Credits White Sox Coach for His Game-Saving Grab

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14101011_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Former Angels Manager Joe Maddon Absolutely Torches LA's Front Office

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18904140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Provides Encouraging Clayton Kershaw Injury Update

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14698402_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Reliever Released from OKC; Future Still Unknown

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18852330_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Breakout LA Reliever Labeled as Team's October X-Factor

By Staff Writer