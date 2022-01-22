Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Not Likely to Offer Freddie Freeman the Six-Year Deal the Slugger Wants
Player(s)
Freddie Freeman
Team(s)
Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers: LA Not Likely to Offer Freddie Freeman the Six-Year Deal the Slugger Wants

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez doesn't think that the Dodgers would be willing to sign Freeman to a long-term deal.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez doesn't think that the Dodgers would be willing to sign Freeman to a long-term deal.

The MLB offseason will soon become a frenzied race for player signings once the lockout is over. There are several top free agents still available, including two that have been linked to the Dodgers throughout the winter. We've just gotten some more information regarding Carlos Correa's contract demands as a top free agent, but today we're focusing on Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager to the Texas Rangers in December, and they've been looking for a left-handed power bat since then. It's tough to imagine Freeman departing the Atlanta Braves. 

But as the offseason has gone on, more and more people have said that a team willing to offer him what he wants in terms of contract length and AAV has a shot to pry him away from Atlanta.

Freeman's future with the Braves has been a topic of much debate in the media. Freeman rejected a five-year, $135 million offer from the Braves and is said to be seeking a six-year contract worth as much as $200 million, according to reports. 

Read More

This week, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez identified five possible destinations for Freeman, including the Yankees and Dodgers.

Gonzalez believes that the Dodgers would pursue Freeman with a short-term, high AVV contract offer.

...but the big question with the Dodgers, as always, is contract length. It's hard to see them going six years for Freeman. Their hope, if their budget allows, would probably be to sway him with higher salaries on a shorter deal.

It sounds great on paper for the Dodgers, but this could be Freeman's last shot at a big contract. At 32, a three-year deal would have him re-entering free agency as a 35-year-old. Recent history shows that aging sluggers can't expect big money at 35.

Former Dodger and current Braves coach Eric Young predicts that Freeman will have "Braves across his chest" come next season. That being said, Young did admit that anything is a possibility.

It's the seventh week of the lockout. It's time to get a new CBA signed so the best first baseman in the league can make the biggest decision of his MLB career.

USATSI_17081877
News

Dodgers: LA Not Likely to Offer Freddie Freeman the Six-Year Deal the Slugger Wants

1 minute ago
USATSI_16494142
News

Dodgers: Dino Ebel Immortalized at His Alma Mater

4 hours ago
USATSI_17001240
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia is Getting Creative to Stay Sharp During the MLB Lockout

9 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: This International Signing Earns Comparisons to Walker Buehler

Jan 20, 2022
Carlos Correa. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Potential Free Agent Target Carlos Correa Hires Scott Boras As Agent

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_15293142_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Angels Organization

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_16494143_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Re-Signs Journeyman Right-Hander

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17099017
News

Dodgers: Joc Pederson's Championship Swag Transformed the Atlanta Braves Last Year

Jan 18, 2022