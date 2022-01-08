Dodgers: Analysts Believe Freddie Freeman to LA is a Real Possibility

Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman to LA is a 'Real Possibility'
Freddie Freeman

Could the Dodgers land the lefty slugger?

Could the Dodgers land the lefty slugger?

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager in free agency this winter. Max Muncy doesn't have a clear timetable to return from a devastating elbow injury . Cody Bellinger's professional career has been plagued by inconsistency. The Dodgers are searching for a dependable left-handed bat. Could Freddie Freeman be the answer?

According to a pair of MLB experts, the Dodgers are among the many teams interested in Freeman.

David Vassegh, the host of "Dodger Talk" on AM570, discussed the prospect of LA landing Freeman on air this week.

“They [the Dodgers] do need Freddie Freeman. My understanding is Freddie Freeman definitely would play here in LA if it’s not going to be in Atlanta.”

Vassegh pointed to Freeman's possible aggravation with the Braves not re-signing him prior to the December 1st lockout. The Dodgers could benefit from Atlanta slow-playing Freddie's free agency.

In a free-agent column for The Athletic this week, former GM Jim Bowden also discussed Freeman-to-the-Dodgers.

“The Yankees and Dodgers are believed to be among the teams that have checked in with Freeman and his representatives to express interest. If he doesn’t re-sign with Atlanta, look for Los Angeles to make a strong bid for his services.”

Freddie has been one of the best players in baseball the last few seasons. He's won a MVP, a Gold Glove, multiple Silver Sluggers, and for good measure, a World Series championship.

Signing Freddie would also drastically reduce the pressure on Max Muncy to return as quickly as possible.

The two sides were in contact prior to the MLB lockout.

Will LA make Freddie an offer he can't refuse?

