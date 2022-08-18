Dodgers: LA Starter's Filthy Breaking Ball Was at it's 'best' in Latest Start

After winning 12 games in a row the Dodgers find themselves in unfamiliar losing three of there last five games. The Brewers have given the Dodgers a hard time with the series finishing with a 2-2 tie, but Tony Gonsolin showed his dominance in the Dodgers second win.

In the narrow 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday, Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings giving up just two hits on zero earned runs and delivered eight strikeouts. The win puts him tied with Astros pitcher Justin Verlander for the most wins in the league but Gonsolin has two fewer losses (15-1) and leads the league with a 0.86 WHIP.

Gonsolin felt he dominated with his filthy slider all game long (quotes via SportsNet LA).

“Today was definitely the best it’s been all year. Very happy with it and hopefully can continue that.”



The numbers don't lie as Gonsolin was giving hitters fits all day. The Dodgers needed the win and Gonsolin delivered.

“I felt pretty good. We were working on the slider in the bullpen this last go-around, and it came out today. I was really happy with it. … I felt like I was throwing everything for strikes today. I was landing the curveball. Splitter was in there for strikes when I needed to. Same with the slider. I thought the fastball was pretty good and jumping a little bit. Got a lot of foul balls with it.”

The win recorded the Dodgers 81st win on the season. For Dodgers standards, they have been struggling as of late so hopefully Dodgers fans will see a contagious reaction within the pitching unit.