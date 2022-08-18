Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Starter's Filthy Breaking Ball Was at it's 'best' in Latest Start

Jul 31, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers: LA Starter's Filthy Breaking Ball Was at it's 'best' in Latest Start

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin continues to show why he's one of the best in the game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After winning 12 games in a row the Dodgers find themselves in unfamiliar losing three of there last five games. The Brewers have given the Dodgers a hard time with the series finishing with a 2-2 tie, but Tony Gonsolin showed his dominance in the Dodgers second win. 

In the narrow 2-1 victory against the Brewers on Wednesday, Gonsolin pitched seven strong innings giving up just two hits on zero earned runs and delivered eight strikeouts. The win puts him tied with Astros pitcher Justin Verlander for the most wins in the league but Gonsolin has two fewer losses (15-1) and leads the league with a 0.86 WHIP.

Gonsolin felt he dominated with his filthy slider all game long (quotes via SportsNet LA).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Today was definitely the best it’s been all year. Very happy with it and hopefully can continue that.”

The numbers don't lie as Gonsolin was giving hitters fits all day. The Dodgers needed the win and Gonsolin delivered. 

“I felt pretty good. We were working on the slider in the bullpen this last go-around, and it came out today. I was really happy with it. … I felt like I was throwing everything for strikes today. I was landing the curveball. Splitter was in there for strikes when I needed to. Same with the slider. I thought the fastball was pretty good and jumping a little bit. Got a lot of foul balls with it.”

The win recorded the Dodgers 81st win on the season. For Dodgers standards, they have been struggling as of late so hopefully Dodgers fans will see a contagious reaction within the pitching unit. 

Tony GonsolinJustin VerlanderLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18705190_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_12388718_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Bench Player Trolls David Vassegh After Milwaukee Slide Disaster

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_14459382_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Roasts LA Reporter After Viral Trip Down MIL Slide

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15798501_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: David Vassegh's Trip Down the MIL Slide Sets Internet Ablaze

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18682112_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15861412_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18284200_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18819830_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save

By Ryan Menzie