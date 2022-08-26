Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mitch White Gives Strong Praise for Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw

Dodgers: Mitch White Gives Strong Praise for Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw

Former Dodgers pitcher Mitch White's moment with the team was brief, but Clayton Kershaw left a lasting impression
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A nine time All-Star, former MVP, World Series champion and a 2.49 career ERA is all you need to know about the professionalism displayed from Dodgers Future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw undoubtably is one of the greatest pitchers of our generation and Blue Jays pitcher Mitch White soaked in all the moments he could get with Kershaw.

Before getting traded to the Blue Jays around early August, White spent the beginning of his career with the Dodgers playing behind some of the greatest in the game. If there is anything White took from being with the team, it would be the level of dedication Kershaw has for his craft each day (quotes via At The Letters, SPORTSNET). 

"I think, for me, Kersh was special, just because, obviously, he's a legend, but he's also a guy who's just so disciplined with what he does. He knows exactly what he's trying to do, and it's about the execution for him. Obviously, he's got this great stuff, but the reason he's so good is because he executes glove-side heater, glove-side slider, to a T. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To be around a legend like Kershaw, even just sitting in the dugout and listening to him talk, would pay huge dividends for any aspiring pitcher. The 27-year-old pitcher still has much to learn, but took a huge step forward around Kershaw. 

"It's incredible, because he's just better than the hitters. He beats them up, wears them down, and that's it. Kersh has an extraordinary feel for the game, I'll be sitting on the bench with him and he'll notice these tiny little weird details."

The Dodgers miss Kershaw as he continues to rehab from his lower back injury. Even without White on the team there is one thing certain, both White and the Dodgers would love to see Kershaw to come back soon. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18750085_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dodger Stadium Energy Helped Prepare Mitch White for Yankees Stadium

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18922142_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Is on the Verge of Making Franchise History

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18917554_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Play for Team USA

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18917888_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Hanser Alberto Notches Historical Feat Not Seen in Over 50 Years

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_13423517_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: New Findings Surface With Astros Sign Stealing Scandal

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18879675_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Longtime LA Fixture Set to Represent USA in World Baseball Classic

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18912700_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former LA Prospect Sets Insane Statcast Record

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18921262_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Former Los Angeles Legend Make a Young Fan's Day (and Life)

By Jeff J. Snider