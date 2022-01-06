Skip to main content
Dodgers: MLB Expert Says Kershaw Will Play for LA in 2022

A Dodgers insider doesn't have any doubts that Kershaw will sign with the only team he's ever played for.

Oct 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game one of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers fans are hoping they haven't seen the last of Clayton Kershaw at Chavez Ravine.

Kershaw was one of the many free-agent players who failed to sign a contract before the CBA expired on December 1st.

There's no question that Kershaw will re-sign with the Dodgers once a new CBA is in place, according to David Vassegh of AM570.

“I am 100% confident Clayton Kershaw will be with the Dodgers in 2022. That’s my opinion."

He also threw in a twist that must be considered by fans. It's possible that the contract won't be completed before spring training or Opening Day. Vassegh went on to add:

"I’m not saying it’s going to happen on Opening Day. He’s still dealing with an arm issue.”

Kershaw was unable to regularly start for the Dodgers because of an injured elbow. The 14-year Dodger veteran made only four appearances following the All-Star Break. In the 2021 postseason, he didn't throw a single pitch.

For Kershaw, the elbow ailment was new ground.

With all of this in mind, team president Andrew Friedman decided against giving Kershaw a qualifying offer to allow the pitcher more time to consider his baseball future. If the Dodgers had issued a qualifying offer, Kershaw would have had 10 days to accept or reject it.

Friedman did say that the Dodgers would "absolutely" collaborate with Clayton if he desires to stay a Los Angeles Dodger.

For more than a decade, Kershaw has been the face of the Dodgers franchise. Even in today's free agent era, it's tough to picture Kershaw in anything but Dodger blue.

According to Vassegh, Dodgers fans can spare themselves the mental strain.

