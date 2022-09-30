Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return.

Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for long but inevitably left Gonsolin out of the lineup since the end of August. Now, Gonsolin is set to make a return against Colorado on Monday after Dave Roberts said Gonsolin's rehab assignment went "really well."

Of course, Gonsolin will be on a limited pitch count as he slowly eases his way back to form and it's something the Dodgers are more than willing to be patient with.

Prior to going down, Gonsolin was one of the top pitchers in the MLB. If Gonsolin can replicate anything close to what he was doing all season long, the Dodgers will be near full strength heading into the postseason.

Despite missing almost a month, Gonsolin is tied for fourth in wins with a 16-1 record and has recorded a 2.10 ERA. It's hard to measure the importance Gonsolin brings to the Dodgers pitching unit.

The Dodgers seemed to have little problem with Gonsolin being out as they eclipsed a franchise record 107 wins, a first round bye and are still the most feared team in baseball.

The Dodgers pitching unit has had there fair share of good moments, but there aren't enough good moments to question whether or not Gonsolin needs to be back in the lineup soon.