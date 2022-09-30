Skip to main content

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin slowly is making his way back to the Dodgers lineup
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return.

Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for long but inevitably left Gonsolin out of the lineup since the end of August. Now, Gonsolin is set to make a return against Colorado on Monday after Dave Roberts said Gonsolin's rehab assignment went "really well."

Of course, Gonsolin will be on a limited pitch count as he slowly eases his way back to form and it's something the Dodgers are more than willing to be patient with.

Prior to going down, Gonsolin was one of the top pitchers in the MLB. If Gonsolin can replicate anything close to what he was doing all season long, the Dodgers will be near full strength heading into the postseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite missing almost a month, Gonsolin is tied for fourth in wins with a 16-1 record and has recorded a 2.10 ERA. It's hard to measure the importance Gonsolin brings to the Dodgers pitching unit. 

The Dodgers seemed to have little problem with Gonsolin being out as they eclipsed a franchise record 107 wins, a first round bye and are still the most feared team in baseball. 

The Dodgers pitching unit has had there fair share of good moments, but there aren't enough good moments to question whether or not Gonsolin needs to be back in the lineup soon. 

Tony GonsolinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19135887_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Star Puts a Little Damper on 107-Win Celebration

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19031332_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Thanks Team Coordinator For New Mental Approach to Game

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19042620_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Manager Reacts to Historic Regular Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19117308_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Michael Grove Happy to Fill a Role and Learn on the Job

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19057636_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Continues To Fight Injuries; Hopeful To Be Back For Playoffs

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19130602_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Isn't Too Worried About Recent Defensive Miscues

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19101499_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List

By Noah Camras