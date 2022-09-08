Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dodgers Insider Gives Update on Tony Gonsolin Injury

Hold your breath Dodgers fans.

Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was sent to the IL following forearm soreness pitching in the bullpen. The severity of Gonsolin's injury was unknown and downplayed but would soon leave fans worried as Gonsolin was sent for an MRI.

Despite the circulating news, Gonsolin remained optimistic that he would return soon and was set for a return as soon as September 10. Now, the signs are heading to a darker territory with the extent of Gonsolin's injury being worse than originally hypothesized. 

That's right Dodgers fans, Gonsolin is still hurt and there is no initial timetable for his return. This isn't the news fans hoped for, but the good news is the Dodgers can remain patient with Gonsolin as the team remains a perennial powerhouse.

The playoffs are going to come for the Dodgers so fans should remain calm. What isn't a question though is the Dodgers would not be in the position they are in without the help Gonsolin has given all season long.

In what was good enough for his first All-Star appearance, Gonsolin was 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA in 23 starts. These are the kind of numbers that you will do whatever it takes to make sure it comes close to this when it matters most, even if it means being patient until the postseason. 

Gonsolin was also on his way to what could've been a Cy Young level season, so there is no doubt Gonsolin wants to come back to the field. However, being the professional he is, his eyes are on the World Series at the end of the season. 

